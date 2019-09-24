Miami-Dade County

Car catches fire on the Dolphin Expressway, causes heavy delays

A car has caught fire on the Dolphin Expressway, closing lanes and causing heavy traffic delays.

The car caught fire on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near Red Road Tuesday morning, according to WSVN.

Police and fire-rescue closed the two eastbound and westbound left lanes at Northwest 55th Avenue, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Drivers should seek alternative routes. Those heading to Miami International Airport can take Florida State Road 112.

