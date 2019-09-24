Car catches fire on the Dolphin Expressway, causes heavy delays

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A car has caught fire on the Dolphin Expressway, closing lanes and causing heavy traffic delays.

The car caught fire on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near Red Road Tuesday morning, according to WSVN.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays on the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at NW 55th Avenue due to a car fire pic.twitter.com/KLLpg2mS5h — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 24, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police and fire-rescue closed the two eastbound and westbound left lanes at Northwest 55th Avenue, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Drivers should seek alternative routes. Those heading to Miami International Airport can take Florida State Road 112.