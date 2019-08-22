Stretch of Turnpike at a standstill following rollover crash. Major delays expected.

Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes heading from Palm Beach to Broward County have been at a complete standstill for over an hour following a rollover crash with hazardous material Thursday morning. Screenshot of Total Traffic Miami Video

Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes heading from Palm Beach to Broward County have been at a complete standstill for over an hour following a rollover crash with hazardous material Thursday morning.

At least four miles of motorists are stuck on the the southbound lanes between Atlantic Avenue and Glades Road with more than eight miles of overall delay, according to Total Traffic Miami.

. @PBCFR continues to clear this hazmat situation. Turnpike SB Before Glades Road.



️ 4 miles of motorists are stuck on Turnpike SB between Atlantic Ave & Glades Rd.

️ 8+ Miles of overall delays.



Alt: I-95 441 Lyons Jog Military Tr https://t.co/zzSE04skHN — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) August 22, 2019

Traffic is being diverted onto the Atlantic Boulevard exit, according to Lt. Yanko Reyes, spokesman for Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.