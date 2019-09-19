Car vs. garbage truck shuts down major Broward thoroughfare

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

All lanes on West Commercial Boulevard in Lauderhill have been shut down after police say a car and a garbage truck collided.

The crash happened along Northwest 64th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard in Lauderhill shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The road was still closed seven hours later.

Based on the initial investigation, a car was traveling east when it collided with a Republic Waste Management truck as it was making a left turn, said Lt. Michael Santiago, spokesman for Lauderhill Police.

The driver of the car is in serious condition and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials say the driver is a male but his age and identity are still unknown.

Republic Services did not immediately respond for comment.

Investigators are still on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

LPD Traffic Investigators currently on scene of a major crash at NW 64th Ave and W. Commercial Blvd. All lanes of traffic are closed. Commuters are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/V7hxJP17kJ — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) September 19, 2019