Nearly a week after a sewage pipe burst led to the temporary closure of the William Lehman Causeway in Northeast Miami-Dade, the county is warning late-night commuters that the westbound lanes of the causeway will be shut for repairs.

The “final paving and road restoration” will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and should be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Once the paving is complete, the lanes will reopen to traffic,” the county said.

The work comes after Aventura police closed the east-west causeway around 10 p.m. Sept. 12 due to the sewage pipe burst. The eastbound lanes reopened Friday, and the westbound lanes opened Saturday.

The 24-inch pipe, which is 12 feet underground and underneath the water table in the area, was installed in 1979. The issue was brought to the attention of officials after a car hit a pothole on the causeway Thursday night.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
