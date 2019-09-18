William Lehman Causeway flowing with traffic after crews fixed a broken water main The William Lehman Causeway is flowing with traffic after construction workers fixed a damaged water main on Sept. 14, 2019. Aventura police shut the causeway down on Thursday at around 10 p.m. after receiving calls that a car hit the pothole. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The William Lehman Causeway is flowing with traffic after construction workers fixed a damaged water main on Sept. 14, 2019. Aventura police shut the causeway down on Thursday at around 10 p.m. after receiving calls that a car hit the pothole.

Nearly a week after a sewage pipe burst led to the temporary closure of the William Lehman Causeway in Northeast Miami-Dade, the county is warning late-night commuters that the westbound lanes of the causeway will be shut for repairs.

The “final paving and road restoration” will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and should be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Once the paving is complete, the lanes will reopen to traffic,” the county said.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Please review the attached Traffic Advisory regarding the need to shut down westbound traffic on the William Lehman Causeway, Wednesday evening starting at 9 PM to 4 AM, to resurface the roadway. @cityofaventura @MiamiDadeWater pic.twitter.com/jSkWPLXZZd — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 17, 2019

The work comes after Aventura police closed the east-west causeway around 10 p.m. Sept. 12 due to the sewage pipe burst. The eastbound lanes reopened Friday, and the westbound lanes opened Saturday.

The 24-inch pipe, which is 12 feet underground and underneath the water table in the area, was installed in 1979. The issue was brought to the attention of officials after a car hit a pothole on the causeway Thursday night.