Miami-Dade County
Some William Lehman Causeway lanes will be shut again — this time for repairs
William Lehman Causeway flowing with traffic after crews fixed a broken water main
Nearly a week after a sewage pipe burst led to the temporary closure of the William Lehman Causeway in Northeast Miami-Dade, the county is warning late-night commuters that the westbound lanes of the causeway will be shut for repairs.
The “final paving and road restoration” will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and should be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday.
“Once the paving is complete, the lanes will reopen to traffic,” the county said.
The work comes after Aventura police closed the east-west causeway around 10 p.m. Sept. 12 due to the sewage pipe burst. The eastbound lanes reopened Friday, and the westbound lanes opened Saturday.
The 24-inch pipe, which is 12 feet underground and underneath the water table in the area, was installed in 1979. The issue was brought to the attention of officials after a car hit a pothole on the causeway Thursday night.
