A big sewer hole closed an Aventura causeway. It’s open again, in time for your mall trip

The William Lehman Causeway in Aventura has shut down in all directions following a water main break, according to Aventura Police. Aventura Police Department

The William Lehman Causeway in Northeast Miami-Dade reopened Saturday afternoon after the span was shut down from a sewage-pipe break for the past two days.

Miami-Dade Water & Sewer said that five of the six lanes on the causeway are now open. One westbound lane remains closed to allow for final repairs and road restoration, which are taking longer due to wet conditions.

Five of six lanes of the causeway are now open. One westbound lane remains closed to allow for some final repairs/road restorations that are taking longer due to wet conditions. https://t.co/FRiKU7TnzW — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) September 14, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Aventura police shut down the east-west causeway around 10 p.m. Thursday, and at one point police from Sunny Isles Beach warned that it could be closed for days.

Police officers got a call late Thursday when a vehicle hit a pothole on the causeway, which links Aventura at U.S. 1 to Sunny Isles Beach at A1A. Aventura Mall is just a few blocks north of the causeway in the congested corridor.

“The integrity of the road was actually collapsing,” Aventura police officer Hans Maestre told reporters at the scene.

Crews worked through Saturday to repair the break in the 24-inch pipe, which was installed in 1979. The pipe is 12 feet underground and underneath the water table in the area, and that made repairs a challenge.

County workers were able to stop the sewage flow out of the breach by 1:15 a.m. Friday. There was no estimate on how much sewage was discharged, Water & Sewer agency spokeswoman Jennifer Messemer-Skold said.

The cause of the water main break is still unknown, but age and deterioration are suspects, she said.

Miami Herald staff writer Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.