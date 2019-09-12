Miami-Dade County
A Miami officer was guarding a construction site. Then he was hit by a drunken driver
A Miami police officer is in the hospital and a woman is facing a DUI charge after an early morning crash in Overtown.
The officer was in an unmarked vehicle when he was struck by another car just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
The officer was reportedly guarding a construction site when a woman driving a white car crashed into his. Video taken by local news stations shows the smashed side of the officer’s unmarked, dark-colored car.
The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering a head injury.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 showed the other driver, a woman, taking a field sobriety test. Police then arrested her.
Police have not released her identity but say they have charged her with driving under the influence.
