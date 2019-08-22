A cop crashed in Miami Gardens. Then, another officer crashed his cruiser into a pole

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

It was wild start to the day Thursday when two police cruisers crashed at separate locations in Miami Gardens.

Shortly after midnight, a suspect intentionally ran his car into a Miami Gardens police cruiser before stopping along Northwest 161st Street and 37th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Another Miami Gardens officer responding that crash ran into his own problem.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On the way to the scene — lights flashing — the officer tried to pass a vehicle that had stopped on the road and clipped it, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. Losing control, the officer then crashed his cruiser into a pole in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue.

Video by WSVN shows the marked SUV with significant front-end damage, the red light camera pole overturned.

That officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and has since been released, according to a Miami Gardens spokesman.

Miami Gardens police then created a perimeter and eventually took the suspect into custody. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and will then be taken to the police station.