Man airlifted to hospital after being struck by train, Tri-Rail routes affected

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a Tri-Rail train Tuesday morning.

The man was struck along Northwest 166th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

He was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The accident comes a few days after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a southbound Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

Southbound P609 is delayed until further notice, according to the Tri-Rail’s tracker.