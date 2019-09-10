Dogs can rejoice. Advisory lifted after poop levels drop at South Florida beach

Advisory for high poop levels at Dog Beach Rickenbacker Causeway has been lifted. Miami Herald File

Dog Beach off the Rickenbacker Causeway is now safe for humans — and dogs — to swim in, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

The beach was one of six placed on swimming advisory late Thursday because of high poop levels in the water. By Friday, the ever-changing list went to five, when Virginia Key Beach was given the all clear.

Then on Saturday, health officials lifted the advisory for Cape Florida and Key Biscayne (Beach Club).

An advisory is still in effect at Crandon North and Crandon South because water samples showed high levels of enterococci, a bacteria that can be found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

Since 2002, the health department has monitored 16 spots in Miami-Dade County for water quality.

While it isn’t clear what is causing the high bacteria levels, some reasons could be storm water runoff and human and animal waste.

For more information visit http://www.flhealth.gov and select Beach Water Quality, from the Environmental Health topics list.