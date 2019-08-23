As Miami reopens Melreese, critics wonder whether soil tests were ploy in stadium talks

Melresse golf course closed after environmental tests reveal arsenic in the soil The International Links Melreese Country Club in Miami, Florida is closing after a contamination report revealed high levels of arsenic in the soil on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Links Melreese Country Club in Miami, Florida is closing after a contamination report revealed high levels of arsenic in the soil on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Miami administrators will reopen the Melreese golf course after a consultant’s review of environmental tests ordered by the potential developers of a $1 billion mall and Major League Soccer stadium complex.

The partners behind David Beckham’s effort to field an MLS team in Miami commissioned an environmental report while they negotiated a no-bid 99-year lease of the city-owned golf course, which could be redeveloped into a 131-acre complex called Miami Freedom Park. The tests’ results, released Monday, showed arsenic contamination in the golf course’s soil, pollution that was largely known to the city and public due to the land’s history as the former site of an incinerator ash dump.

The report was described as showing more contamination than expected, according to elected officials briefed on the matter earlier this week. Yet county environmental regulators saw no cause for such concern. The director of Miami-Dade’s Division of Environmental Resources Management told the Miami Herald on Tuesday there was nothing “earth shattering” in the Beckham group’s report. Another attorney specializing in environmental law said the arsenic levels were common for a golf course.

On Tuesday, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez closed Melreese “in an abundance of caution” pending further review of the soil data by a separate firm. On Friday, environmental firm SCS Engineers gave the all-clear in a report that confirmed what other experts have said — the arsenic levels at Melreese are consistent with contamination found at other golf courses throughout the country.

“As such, I have directed that the Melreese Country Club/Golf Course be re-opened,” wrote Gonzalez in an email to elected officials.

The city’s response drew criticism because of the timing — one commissioner suspected the Beckham group, led locally by MasTec chairman Jorge Mas, might use the contamination issue to push the city to make concessions during lease negotiations.

“I’m very concerned about both things,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes, a staunch opponent of the Miami Freedom Park plan. “I’m concerned if there’s an increase in contamination, or if this is going to be used an excuse.”

The worry is rooted in a section of the proposed lease the team sent the city at the beginning of the summer. A clause in the document links the actual cost of environmental remediation to the valuation of the land, which would determine the rent owed to the city under the lease.

Sources familiar with talks between the city and the Miami Freedom Park team tell the Herald that this clause is currently a point of contention in negotiations.