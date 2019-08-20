After contamination report, Miami is closing Melreese golf course for further study

Beckham group releases first look at proposed stadium complex Jorge Mas, a partner with David Beckham in his effort to launch a Miami Major League Soccer franchise, released images of a proposed soccer complex near Miami International Airport in July 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jorge Mas, a partner with David Beckham in his effort to launch a Miami Major League Soccer franchise, released images of a proposed soccer complex near Miami International Airport in July 2018.

Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez has ordered the closure of Melreese golf course, Miami’s only city-owned golf course, after an environmental analysis revealed high levels of arsenic and other pollutants in the soil.

The assessment was funded by the team behind Miami Freedom Park, the proposed $1 billion complex that would replace Melreese with a massive complex including a Major League Soccer stadium, mall, office and 58-acre public park. The stadium would host home games for David Beckham’s upcoming MLS team, Inter Miami.

The environmental report was done as the city negotiates a no-bid 99-year lease with Inter Miami’s local owner, MasTech chairman Jorge Mas, to redevelop Melreese into Miami Freedom Park. Details of the new report were first reported Monday night by the Miami Herald.

In a statement, Gonzalez said he is closing Melreese in an abundance of caution to further study the results of soil and groundwater sampling done on the site in recent months, testing conducted by both Inter Miami’s consultant and county environmental regulators.

Melreese is a respected golf course in the community, known for being the longtime home of the First Tee, a youth training and empowerment program. The course is also popular for hosting events on the PGA Latinoamerica Tour. According to the course’s website, Melreese is slated to host the Ken Juhn Golf Classic starting Friday. The event benefits adaptive golf.

