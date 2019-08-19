Report on Beckham stadium site shows soil contaminated by unsafe levels of arsenic

Beckham and Mas reach out to voters on Election Day David Beckham and partner Jorge Mas talked to voters on November 6, 2018, and asked them to vote yes on the ballot question that would allow them to build a stadium complex in Melreese. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham and partner Jorge Mas talked to voters on November 6, 2018, and asked them to vote yes on the ballot question that would allow them to build a stadium complex in Melreese.

The proposed site for a Major League Soccer stadium and mall in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected, with arsenic contamination levels reaching more than twice the legal limit and surface-level soil samples containing debris that poses a “physical hazard.”

A new environmental analysis has shed more light on the extent of the environmental problems in the dirt at Melreese golf course, Miami’s only city-owned golf course and the potential site for a sprawling $1 billion commercial and stadium complex that would serve as the venue for home games played by David Beckham’s MLS team, Inter Miami.

A significant factor that could alter Inter Miami’s future on the 131-acre site: the severity of the pollution underneath the grass. A consultant hired by the team recently completed soil testing that found contamination levels at twice the allowable limit for arsenic. Barium and lead levels also exceeded legal limits.

“This obviously causes great concerns,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was briefed on the report Monday. “We’re glad this event has caused us to test the site.”

Suarez shared a major finding from the consultant — that the golf course has levels of arsenic that exceed twice the regulatory limits.

“Basically, the site has significantly more contamination than what is commercially reasonable,” Suarez said Monday night.

The Miami Herald had not obtained a copy of the report by press time. The report’s findings were described by multiple elected officials and an attorney representing Inter Miami.

A separate series of tests by the county Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) found high concentrations of lead in soil at the site. DERM also tested for other substances including barium, arsenic and dioxin, but the Herald could not determine by press time if the concentrations of these contaminants exceeded permissible levels. The property once was a dumping site for incinerator ash.

It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the cost of fixing the problem would make the plans for a stadium and commercial complex unfeasible. Inter Miami officials have in the past estimated the cleanup would cost in the range of $35 million. Monday night, Suarez said team officials have more recently estimated the cost could reach $50 million.

In the county tests, the issues were not limited to what lies beneath the fairway. In a July 15 letter to top Miami administrators, a DERM official wrote that there was surface-level “debris in the upper soil interval that require immediate attention as they pose a physical hazard.”

Wilbur Mayorga, chief of Miami-Dade’s pollution division, told City Manager Emilio Gonzalez the city needed to quickly — within 30 days — address multiple issues by removing and replacing soil or using other county-sanctioned means. Mayorga also said the city needed to provide the county a report detailing its actions.

“Failure to adhere to the items and timeframe stipulated above may result in enforcement action for this site,” Mayorga wrote.

A public database containing DERM’s correspondence does not have a response from the city. On Monday evening, officials from DERM did not respond to requests for comment.

Tests have found unsafe levels of arsenic and other contaminants in the soil of Melreese golf course, where David Beckham and his partners want to build the MLS soccer stadium. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

DERM has also requested the results from tests done by Inter Miami’s consultant, environmental firm EE&G. The consultant tested soil samples in about 140 spots on the property in recent months. Findings from the report were presented orally on Monday to Suarez, Commissioner Wifredo “Willy” Gort, who represents the district that includes Melreese, and Commissioner Ken Russell, the chairman of Miami’s commission. The meetings included a group of representatives from Inter Miami, the mayor’s office, and city administrators.

After their briefings, Russell and Frank Castaneda, Gort’s chief of staff, told the Herald the tests confirmed that Melreese has widespread contamination caused by ash from municipal incinerators shut down decades ago, and the pollution is worse than once believed.

“This is the largest contaminated park in the city’s portfolio,” Russell said. “This is a concern.”

The local owner leading Inter Miami’s pursuit to redevelop Melreese, MasTec chairman Jorge Mas, has insisted for more than a year that Inter Miami intends to fund the full cleanup of Melreese if the cost comes within range of a $35 million budget for remediation. Suarez said the most recent figure he was given was $50 million. Late Monday, attorneys for Inter Miami said the final price will depend on what DERM approves for a remediation plan.

The environmental questions come at a time when the city is negotiating terms of a 99-year lease that would allow Mas to build a stadium-commercial complex that would include a hotel, 25,000-seat stadium, office park, shopping center, and soccer fields on the roof of a parking structure. Miami Freedom Park would also include a 58-acre public park.

The terms of the lease need to be approved by four of five city commissioners. Attorneys from Inter Miami and the city are still in negotiations on a proposal to take to the commission.

After Monday’s presentation, Russell said the Inter Miami team continued to maintain it would not seek city dollars to pay for Melreese’s cleanup. The commissioner reiterated his political origin story — a Coconut Grove resident who turned activist due to the contamination of his neighborhood public space, Merrie Christmas Park.

“I learned about contaminated parks from the fight in front of my home and this is not different,” he said, adding that “From the initial briefing I received today, however, we know what we are dealing with, and it must be remediated to a level that is safe for kids to play.”