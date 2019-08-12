Miami-Dade County
Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes of the Palmetto in Doral
Multiple southbound lanes are blocked on the Palmetto Expressway near Doral following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
Only three southbound lanes remain open for traffic near NW 25th Street in Doral after a white pick-up truck rolled over, according to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, spokesman for Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s still unknown what caused the truck to roll over.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.
The crash is under investigation.
