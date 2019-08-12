Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes of the Palmetto in Doral

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Multiple southbound lanes are blocked on the Palmetto Expressway near Doral following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Only three southbound lanes remain open for traffic near NW 25th Street in Doral after a white pick-up truck rolled over, according to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, spokesman for Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s still unknown what caused the truck to roll over.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

The crash is under investigation.