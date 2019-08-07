Deadly crash shuts down a stretch of State Road 7 in Lauderhill

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A stretch of southbound North State Road 7 has been shut down after a fatal crash in Lauderhill.

The crash happened at Northwest 21st Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lauderhill police.

A white car collided with a dark-colored vehicle at the intersection, according to Lt. Michael Santiago, wedging it against a pole in front of a gas station. The woman inside the white car died in the crash.

The man driving the dark-colored vehicle initially left, but later walked back to the crash scene and is cooperating with police, Santiago said.

His car was found in an apartment complex west of the crash.

Police are investigating and have closed the southbound lanes from 19th to 21st streets. The northbound lanes remain open.

Those trying to go south should use Northwest 31st Avenue.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.