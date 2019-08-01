Broward County

The road was closed for construction. That didn’t stop the deadly crash

Miramar police is investigating after a driver died after entering a closed road Aug. 1, 2019, and crashing into a piece of construction equipment.
Miramar police is investigating after a driver died after entering a closed road Aug. 1, 2019, and crashing into a piece of construction equipment. CBS4

Road closure and detour signs were posted in order to prevent anyone from heading north on Douglas Road at the county line Thursday morning.

But the signs didn’t stop one driver, who entered the construction site and crashed into a piece of equipment, Miramar police said.

The driver, who was not identified, died in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to police, the driver was headed north on Douglas Road at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened.

“There are multiple signs advising of the lane closure and detour,” police said.

The Tahoe went underneath the machinery, which police say was stationary.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  