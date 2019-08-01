The road was closed for construction. That didn’t stop the deadly crash

Miramar police is investigating after a driver died after entering a closed road Aug. 1, 2019, and crashing into a piece of construction equipment. CBS4

Road closure and detour signs were posted in order to prevent anyone from heading north on Douglas Road at the county line Thursday morning.

But the signs didn’t stop one driver, who entered the construction site and crashed into a piece of equipment, Miramar police said.

The driver, who was not identified, died in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to police, the driver was headed north on Douglas Road at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“There are multiple signs advising of the lane closure and detour,” police said.

The Tahoe went underneath the machinery, which police say was stationary.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.