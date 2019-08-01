Broward County
The road was closed for construction. That didn’t stop the deadly crash
Road closure and detour signs were posted in order to prevent anyone from heading north on Douglas Road at the county line Thursday morning.
But the signs didn’t stop one driver, who entered the construction site and crashed into a piece of equipment, Miramar police said.
The driver, who was not identified, died in the Chevrolet Tahoe.
According to police, the driver was headed north on Douglas Road at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened.
“There are multiple signs advising of the lane closure and detour,” police said.
The Tahoe went underneath the machinery, which police say was stationary.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation.
