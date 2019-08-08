Miami-Dade County
DMV office evacuated after bomb threat, Opa-locka police say
An Opa-locka DMV office has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.
The Department of Drivers and Motor Vehicle office is at 12601 NW 42nd Ave.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue are responding to the scene, according to Opa-locka police.
No injuries have been reported and police dogs are searching the building, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson posted on Twitter.
Northwest 42nd Avenue from 119th to 130th streets are currently closed while officials investigate.
