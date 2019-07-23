Miami Beach
Miami Beach police headquarters evacuated while being checked for a bomb
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miami Beach Police Department headquarters has been evacuated while it’s being checked by Miami-Dade Police Department’s bomb squad, the department Tweeted.
The building at 1100 Washington Avenue in South Beach was cleared around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Traffic is restricted near the corner of 11th Street and Washington Avenue, where the headquarters is located. The department said no emergency services will be affected.
The evacuation on the Beach was Tuesday’s second scare to local police.
Early in the morning, a man called 911 saying he was going to harm Miami police officers and blow up a police station. He didn’t say which specific station or substation, but police took it seriously enough to ramp up security and tell officers to be vigilant.
The department’s Special Investigations Unit was handling the investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments