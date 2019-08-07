There’s a ‘tie-dyed bandit’ robbing banks. The FBI is offering $10,000 for his identity

There’s a “tie-dyed bandit” on the loose and the FBI says he’s robbing South Florida banks. There’s a $10,000 reward if you help find him.

The man has robbed at least four banks in Fort Lauderdale in the past few months and is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. The last robbery was in June.

All the banks are relatively close to each other. One of the banks — a BankUnited on Sunrise Boulevard — was robbed twice.

In April, he robbed the BB&T bank on North Federal Highway. A month later, he robbed the BankUnited, which is about 20 minutes away.

He also attempted to rob the Tropical Federal Credit Union on North Federal Highway on June 6. It’s about a five-minute drive from the BB&T bank. The next day, he robbed the BankUnited again.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect during the robberies. In some of the photos, he’s holding a gun, wearing a cap under the hoodie, sunglasses and a bandanna to cover his face. In other photos, he’s also wearing gloves and carrying a backpack.

He was nicknamed “Tie-Dyed Bandit” after a bank dye pack exploded in his getaway car during one of the robberies, according to agents.

Video recorded the car driving off, pink-colored smoke escaping through the windows. Officials say it’s a 2003 to 2008 four-door Toyota Corolla with damage to the right rear bumper. Agents believe there may be a red dye stain inside the car.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that will help identify and arrest him.

If you know anything, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.