Zoo Miami’s baby giraffe is cute. She has no name yet, but there’s no shortage of ideas

Sabra (right) attends to her fourth-born, a baby giraffe that came into Zoo Miami’s world on July 22, 2019. Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami’s latest addition isn’t even named yet, but the Kendall-area attraction’s fans already have a name for the newborn giraffe, which came into the world at 149 pounds.

“I immediately thought of a name for her when I saw her beautiful face. It is ‘Lashes,’ said Ide Lazo on Zoo Miami’s Facebook post that shared the news and photos of the Monday birth.

The female calf was the fourth born to mom, 9-year-old Sabra. Dad is 6-year-old Titan.

This had another fan delving into Greek mythology for a name: Selene.

“If her father’s name was Titan, name her after one of the Titan’s daughter’s — like Selene or Asteria or Hera, Theia. She looks like a Selene,” said Veronica Barrueto on Facebook.

Spokesman Ron Magill hasn’t publicly announced a name for the 56th giraffe born in Zoo Miami’s history.

As of Saturday, park-goers can visit the animal family in person.

“Mom and baby should be out with the herd every day from now on for the public to see,” Magill said.

Lashes may not have the epic grandeur of a name taken out of Greek mythology, but it is cute. And Lashes, er, Baby No Name, certainly is adorably cute.

And we still have “Game of Thrones” withdrawal, so how about Arya after that HBO series’ kick-butt character?

After all, giraffe’s are tough. Mothers deliver while standing up. That means baby falls four to six feet to the ground upon birth.

“Quite an abrupt introduction to the world,” Magill said in a news release.

Yeah. Arya’s sounding kind of good.

A Zoo Miami vet checks out newborn giraffe on July 22, 2019, as part of the neonatal and general physical exams. Ron Magill Zoo Miami

It takes a village of people to get a newborn giraffe into the world. Here, Zoo Miami staffers work with mom, Sabra, and her baby girl giraffe in the neonatal exam and general physical part before both animals go out on display after the July 22, 2019, birth. Ron Magill Zoo Miami

Last year, staffers at a wildlife conservation center in Ohio, The Wilds in Cumberland, posted video of a newborn giraffe’s tentative first steps after its birth. Determined (not so) little animals. And, yes, oh-so-cute.

