Another baby is born at Zoo Miami. This time the public got to see it.

Baby giant eland born at Zoo Miami marks seventh birth this month The baby giant eland born at Zoo Miami on July 12, 2019, marks the seventh animal born at the zoo since July 2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The baby giant eland born at Zoo Miami on July 12, 2019, marks the seventh animal born at the zoo since July 2.

The baby boom at Zoo Miami continued Friday, when a giant eland, a large species of antelope, gave birth.

A baby giant eland was born at Zoo Miami on July 12, 2019. Mother and baby are seen here nursing just a couple of hours after the new calf was born. Jennifer King jking@miamiherald.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The animal was in her public display when the newborn arrived.

Two hours later, the public oohed and aahed at the baby, who was still a little wobbly on its feet. It’s not clear yet if it’s a boy or girl, because zoo staff doesn’t examine it for a couple of days after birth, said Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill.

The proud mom stayed close, licking the infant.

A baby giant eland was born at Zoo Miami on July 12, 2019. The mother attempts to lick the remaining afterbirth off of the new calf, an instinct that helps deter predators in the wild. Jennifer King jking@miamiherald.com

“It’s a natural instinct as a way to protect it from predators,” Magill said.

The baby is the seventh animal to be born since July 2, when an addax gave birth.