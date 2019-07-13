Miami-Dade County
Another baby is born at Zoo Miami. This time the public got to see it.
Baby giant eland born at Zoo Miami marks seventh birth this month
The baby boom at Zoo Miami continued Friday, when a giant eland, a large species of antelope, gave birth.
The animal was in her public display when the newborn arrived.
Two hours later, the public oohed and aahed at the baby, who was still a little wobbly on its feet. It’s not clear yet if it’s a boy or girl, because zoo staff doesn’t examine it for a couple of days after birth, said Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill.
The proud mom stayed close, licking the infant.
“It’s a natural instinct as a way to protect it from predators,” Magill said.
The baby is the seventh animal to be born since July 2, when an addax gave birth.
