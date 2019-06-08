Stormy skies and flooded streets may come again on Sunday

The National Weather Service predicts that Miami-Dade County will be seeing the same weather Sunday as it did Saturday. They show high chances of rain and thunderstorms, along with high heats. pportal@miamiherald.com

Thunderstorms, floods, gusty winds and heavy rain pounded Miami-Dade County Saturday -- but Sunday isn’t looking any better.

The forecast looks to be a battle between heat and rain.

For most of the county, the highs will be in the high-80s, low-90s, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index for the day says that it will feel like it is in the low-100s.

But heat isn’t Miami-Dade’s only weather contender. The weather service is also predicting a 50-to-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service said that some areas, like Homestead, could be seeing a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook for South Florida says that a slow moving system is in the southeast portion of the country is bringing numerous showers and storms to South Florida. This weather will continue till Friday.