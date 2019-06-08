Miami-Dade County

Stormy skies and flooded streets may come again on Sunday

The National Weather Service predicts that Miami-Dade County will be seeing the same weather Sunday as it did Saturday. They show high chances of rain and thunderstorms, along with high heats.
Thunderstorms, floods, gusty winds and heavy rain pounded Miami-Dade County Saturday -- but Sunday isn’t looking any better.

The forecast looks to be a battle between heat and rain.

For most of the county, the highs will be in the high-80s, low-90s, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index for the day says that it will feel like it is in the low-100s.

But heat isn’t Miami-Dade’s only weather contender. The weather service is also predicting a 50-to-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service said that some areas, like Homestead, could be seeing a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook for South Florida says that a slow moving system is in the southeast portion of the country is bringing numerous showers and storms to South Florida. This weather will continue till Friday.

Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

