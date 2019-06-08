‘Heavy rain will lead to flooding’ in coastal areas as storms douse South Florida

Flight delays at FLL, MIA airports from Atlanta weather Bad weather in Atlanta leaves passengers stuck at gates and inside terminals due to flight delays and cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bad weather in Atlanta leaves passengers stuck at gates and inside terminals due to flight delays and cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

As thunderstorms continue to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to Miami-Dade County, the National Weather Service issued flood advisories for northern swaths of the county.

“Heavy rain will lead to flooding and ponding of water on canals, streets, underpasses and other low-lying areas,” the NWS wrote on Twitter at 3:16 p.m.

The advisory includes the areas just north and west of Surfside, including Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, North Miami and Biscayne Park. It includes much of Broward County as well.

Forecasters expected the flood advisory to remain in effect until 4:15 p.m., but it was extended to 5:15 p.m.

The NWS also issued an additional flood advisory for portions of east-central Miami-Dade that will last until 6:45 p.m. A separate flood advisory near Miami International Airport is in effect until 5 p.m.





There is also high-level lightning hazard from Miami to West Palm Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

“The greatest coverage of thunderstorms will be located across the interior and east coast areas this afternoon and this evening,” the NWS wrote in its hazardous weather outlook for South Florida. “Lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will be the primary hazards.”

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network cautioned residents to stay indoors.

“Strong storms with dangerous, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning continue to move through the #Miami metro area, especially near the beaches,” wrote The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network on Twitter. “It will take some time for the lightning risk to diminish in these areas, so best advise is to stay indoors.”

The National Weather Service also cautioned that wind speeds up up to 35 mph may be felt in Key Biscayne and off the coast of Miami-Dade County until about 4:45 p.m.

Nasty weather to the north, particularly in Atlanta, grounded dozens of flights in South Florida’s airports Saturday.