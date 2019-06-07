Weather News
Stormy system could bring high winds — and even hail — to parts of Florida this weekend
After a wet weekend, more rain to come to South Florida
Hydrate first.
Highs around 91 degrees will still feel like 100-105 degrees in South Florida and on the higher end of that heat index scale across Belle Glade, Clewiston and Immokalee, Naples, Marco Island and Palm Beach County through the weekend into early next week, the National Weather Service says.
Then, a slow moving system in the southeastern U.S. threatens to bring widespread storms this weekend that could have frequent cloud to ground and cloud to water lightning strikes along with heavy rainfall. Some of these stronger storms have the potential to bring wind gusts over 50 mph along with small hail.
The activity is expected to start Friday afternoon, since there is plenty of moisture out there already, says CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren. “With a south to southwest breeze that means storms develop and impact the east coast mainly in the afternoon and evening,” he posted to Twitter.
Our advice: have umbrellas handy, a personal fan might be nice, plenty of water and a place to duck into if the bangers come to your neighborhood.
