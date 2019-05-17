South Florida is a good place to play lottery games lately — especially for these 2 men

Florida Lottery names winners in the $1 million and more range. Facebook

Two men — one from Hialeah and the other from Miami — can join the ranks of South Florida millionaires.

That’s because both won at least $1 million (not counting the tax man’s take) in Florida Lottery games in May.

The big winner was Jean Claude Sam, 68, of Miami, who claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on May 4, the Florida Lottery announced.

Sam’s winning ticket matched five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball, which had a jackpot north of $200 million. But why quibble?

Sam purchased his winning ticket from the Publix at 5715 NW 7th St. in Miami. The store gets a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez, 74, of Hialeah, is the latest local to claim a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game. He opted for the one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.

Hernandez Rodriguez bought his winning ticket from the Super Discount at 1104 West 29th Street in Hialeah. The retailer receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

The Lottery also said Vicky Brymer of Jacksonville recently won $500,000 from the Crossword Extra Play scratch-off game.

Comment to congratulate Vicky Brymer, from Jacksonville, on winning $500,000 from the CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY Scratch-Off game! pic.twitter.com/xKpFtkeFai — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) May 16, 2019