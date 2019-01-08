Florida man passes go, scratches his way to $5 million jackpot in a lottery game

Here’s one Florida man who has to be happy he went to his local Presidente Supermarket.
Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that 54-year-old Orlando Rodriguez won the $5 million prize in the $20 Monopoly Jackpot Scratch-Off game.
Rodriguez purchased the winning ticket at the Presidente Supermarket at 2485 10th Ave. North in Lake Worth.
The store receives $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials say Rodriguez chose to receive his winnings in one lump sum of $3.56 million.
