Lottery scratch-off games add two more millionaires to South Florida’s winners’ circle

We’re not going to say whether you should or shouldn’t buy a Florida lottery ticket.

But there does seem to be a rush of recent $1 million prize winners.

The latest two, announced Tuesday by the Florida Lottery, are Fitzgerald Metelus, 40, of Miami Gardens, and Brian Bell, 66, of Boca Raton.

Both claimed their prizes at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee this week and chose one-time, lump-sum payments in the $700,000 range.

Metelus played the new $15 million Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game on a $30 ticket.

Bell played the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

According to lottery officials, Metelus bought his ticket at the Walmart Liquor Box at 16205 S. Military Trail in Delray Beach. Bell purchased his winning ticket from a Boca Publix, 22973 State Road 7 South.

The two recent winners join three other Floridians who have won between $1 million and $2 million in Powerball and scratch-off games since March 19.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
