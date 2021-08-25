A kite surfer dies after getting blown into a beachfront house in Fort Lauderdale

Kite surfers ride the waves off Jupiter Beach in 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

Sudden storm winds picked up a kite surfer and blew him into the side of a beachfront home, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, didn’t survive.

#BREAKING: A kite surfer fighting for his life after being swept into a building on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The man was rushed to the trauma center with significant injuries. pic.twitter.com/QL6NhBkPtK — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) August 25, 2021

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said multiple 911 calls came in after 10 a.m. Wednesday alerting rescue workers that a kite surfer had lost control. Rescue workers found he’d crashed into the north side of a home in the 2600 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Gollan said the man was taken to Broward Health in critical condition with traumatic injuries. He died just after 1 p.m.

“It really is a freak accident,” Gollan said. “The storm came in relatively quickly. There’s no warning when a gust of wind is going to come through.”

