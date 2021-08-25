Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

A kite surfer dies after getting blown into a beachfront house in Fort Lauderdale

Kite surfers ride the waves off Jupiter Beach in 2019.
Kite surfers ride the waves off Jupiter Beach in 2019.

Sudden storm winds picked up a kite surfer and blew him into the side of a beachfront home, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, didn’t survive.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said multiple 911 calls came in after 10 a.m. Wednesday alerting rescue workers that a kite surfer had lost control. Rescue workers found he’d crashed into the north side of a home in the 2600 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Gollan said the man was taken to Broward Health in critical condition with traumatic injuries. He died just after 1 p.m.

“It really is a freak accident,” Gollan said. “The storm came in relatively quickly. There’s no warning when a gust of wind is going to come through.”

