Broward County

Man with ‘altered mental status’ has been missing for 11 days. Can you help find him?

Rufus Marshall
Rufus Marshall Plantation Police Department

Rufus Marshall lives in Lauderhill, but he hasn’t been home. In fact, Plantation police, say, nobody knows where Marshall’s been since Dec. 5.

They’re asking for the public’s help finding him.

Marshall, 54, is 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. Plantation police say he has an “altered mental status” and he was last seen in the 400 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue. That’s the same block as Plantation General Hospital. Police did not supply any additional information about Marshall.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call local authorities.

