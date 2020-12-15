Miami Herald Logo
A senior citizen went for a walk in his condo community. He hasn’t been seen since

Pascual Ortiz
Pascual Ortiz Pembroke Pines Police Department

Pascual Ortiz might have dementia and definitely didn’t have his cellphone when he went for a walk Monday morning in his Heron Pond Condominium community, Pembroke Pines police said.

Ortiz, 67, was reported missing Monday afternoon. Pines police asked for the public’s help in finding him Monday night.

Ortiz is about six feet and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown fedora hat and sunglasses, along with a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who knows anything about where Ortiz is or might be should call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

