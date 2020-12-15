Miami Herald Logo
Police need help to find two teen girls that went missing from a Pembroke Pines complex

Have you seen 16-year-old Alyssa Cabrera and 15-year-old Jyselle Nia Munoz?

Pembroke Pines police say both girls have been missing from The Winston apartment complex since Sunday, Dec. 13. They don’t know if the teens left together or if they are traveling together.

Here is what to know: Both are 5-feet, 1-inch tall and Alyssa and Jyselle both have brown hair and brown eyes.

Alyssas missing child.jpg
Have you seen 16-year-old Alyssa Cabrera? Pembroke Pines police posted a missing child alert on Dec. 15, 2020. Pembroke Pines Police Department

Alyssa weighs 95 pounds and Jyselle is 105 pounds, according to the police description.

Alyssa was last seen wearing a brown shirt and a black hoodie. She often visits local apartment complex’s pools and clubhouses, according to the missing child alert.

jyselle missing child.jpg
Have you seen 15-year-old Jyselle Nia Munoz? Pembroke Pines police issued a missing child alert on Dec. 15, 2020. Pembroke Pines Police Department

Jyselle was last seen after being dropped off at a friend’s apartment at The Winston. She was wearing blue jeans, a green or white shirt and black flip flops.

The missing children alert says neither girl has any known medical or mental issues.

Can you help? If so, police ask that you contact Det. Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200 with any information.

