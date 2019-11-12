Man reportedly barricaded inside a Pembroke Park home. SWAT has arrived

A heavy police presence is surrounding a home in Pembroke Park where a man has reportedly shut himself inside.

Video taken by NBC6 shows members of the SWAT team arriving early Tuesday morning at the home in the area of Southwest 41st Street and 52nd Avenue.

A neighbor told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that a Broward deputy was shot at, but the news station and the Miami Herald have not been able to confirm this information.

#BREAKING Large police presence in #PembrokePark, a neighbor tells us a deputy was shot at, that’s still unconfirmed @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/fjSqfFBaZ3 — RIELLE CREIGHTON (@Rielletvnews) November 12, 2019

Residents have reportedly not been evacuated but should avoid the area as a precaution. Surrounding roads are shut down in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

