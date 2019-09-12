Man shot at Fort Lauderdale home, and SWAT team is there

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The SWAT team surrounded a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday morning after a man was shot and a possible suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.

The incident is happening along the area of 2800 Northeast 57th Street, just east of U.S. 1.

The man was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.