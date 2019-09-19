A child was wandering the parking lot. Her mom? Working in the strip club, cops said

Manouchika Daniels Broward Sheriff's Office

A Miami mother was arrested this week she left her 3-year-old daughter in the car for hours while she worked, police said.

Manouchika Daniels works at Lauderhill’s Vegas Cabaret.

Daniels, 23, is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. Her daughter is with Child Protective Services.

Someone who saw the child in tears and wandering a parking lot in the 5400 block of North University Drive called 911 at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday. Lauderhill cops say though she “appeared to be confused,” the girl led them to a car without the engine running and with the back window down enough to provide air. Through that window, police say they saw toys and a car seat.

Daniels came over and said that was her child and her car. Police say the child had been left in the car around 11 p.m. during Daniels’ shift at Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr.