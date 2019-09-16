The boy died after being thrown from the car in the crash. His mother’s been charged

Getty Images

An Oakland Park mother whose 5-year-old son was killed in a crash in a car she was driving has been charged with his death.

Margate police say Imani Malik, 25, was driving her 2017 Nissan Sentra over 90 mph when she raced down Royal Palm Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Her son was not strapped in a child safety seat, investigators say.

So, when Malik lost control of the car and smashed into a tree, cops say, the boy was thrown from the car.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Malik was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition. The registered nurse was arrested upon her release Thursday on charges of homicide-negligent manslaughter and reckless driving with damage to person or property.

Her only past traffic ticket conviction in South Florida: failing to wear a seat belt in January 2017. She paid a $208 fine.