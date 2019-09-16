Florida

Florida mom found dead in Georgia — and four children are missing

Deputies are searching for four missing Florida children after their mother was found dead in Georgia. Their father is a suspect in her death.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children — Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1 — were reported missing Saturday night. Their family hadn’t seen or heard from them in six weeks, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

They were last seen in the Ocala area.

Casei Jones and kids missing.jpg
Deputies are still searching for Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, after their mother Casei Jones, 32, was found dead near Brantley County, Georgia. Marion County Sheriff's Office

On Monday morning, deputies confirmed Jones was found dead near Brantley County, Georgia, about three hours away, around 170 miles, from her home in Summerfield.

Her husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr., 38, was also found in Georgia and is in custody, being questioned in connection to Casei’s death, according to deputies.

In Florida, a warrant for his arrest was issued for second-degree homicide.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with Jones murder or the location of her children are asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

