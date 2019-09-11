Prisoner with multiple face tattoos escapes police custody. Cops: ‘Do not approach him.’

Pembroke Pines police

A man who has several facial tattoos, including one that appears to be the word death, escaped from police custody Wednesday night, Pembroke Pines police said.

The department took to social media, sharing a photo of 33-year-old John Ireland, who is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds.

He escaped about 6:30 p.m. from 800 E. Cypress Drive in Pembroke Pines.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Please BOLO for Escaped Prisoner John Ireland DOB 5/13/19, 6’5” 200lbs, last seen wearing black shirt and black pants. He escaped from 800 E Cypress Drive in Pembroke Pines at approximately 6:30pm today. DO NOT approach him if you see him. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/MlJnk4WnuF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 12, 2019

Police did not immediately say why Ireland, who was last seen in a black shirt and black pants, was in custody or how he escaped.

No other information was immediately available.

“DO NOT approach him if you see him,” the department said. “Call 911 immediately.”