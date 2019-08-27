Broward County
A child is dead and his mother in critical condition after a car vs. tree crash
A 5-year-old boy died after being ejected from a car that his mother crashed into a tree on Royal Palm Drive, Margate police say.
Margate police say 22-year-old Imani Malik was going east on Royal Palm “at a high rate of speed” around 11:42 p.m. Monday when her 2017 Nissan Sentra went off the right side of the road into a tree. Her son was thrown from the car.
The boy died on the street. Malik, a registered nurse at Broward Health Coral Springs according to her Department of Health license, was taken to Broward Health North. She’s in critical condition.
This is developing story and will be updated as information is available.
