A child is dead and his mother in critical condition after a car vs. tree crash

A 5-year-old boy died after being ejected from a car that his mother crashed into a tree on Royal Palm Drive, Margate police say.

Margate police say 22-year-old Imani Malik was going east on Royal Palm “at a high rate of speed” around 11:42 p.m. Monday when her 2017 Nissan Sentra went off the right side of the road into a tree. Her son was thrown from the car.

The boy died on the street. Malik, a registered nurse at Broward Health Coral Springs according to her Department of Health license, was taken to Broward Health North. She’s in critical condition.

Witnesses say one person is dead, a car is left demolished after a violent crash in #Margate last night. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/HeWehJoZ0B — RIELLE CREIGHTON (@Rielletvnews) August 27, 2019

This is developing story and will be updated as information is available.