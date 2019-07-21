Former FIU and North Miami Beach football player killed in car crash, school says

Emmanuel Lubin, a starting cornerback for FIU, died Saturday night in a car accident FIU Athletics

Emmanuel Lubin, a starting cornerback for FIU in 2018 and 2016, was killed in a Saturday night auto accident, the school confirmed Sunday.

Lubin was 22.

There are no words.



We love you and we miss you.

The social media dismay from friends and teammates focused on Lubin as a person, not as a player. As the latter, he came to FIU as a two and three-star recruit out of North Miami Beach, started 23 of 45 games from 2015-18, had one interception and 11 pass breakups at FIU.

Former FIU teammate Tyree Johnson posted an emotional open letter to Lubin Sunday that said Lubin helped him “grow as a man just by talking to me and telling me the s--- I needed to hear...helping me get out of my depression stage when I was scared to tell anybody how I felt...

“Anybody who knows you would never say anything bad on your name because you literally lit up any room you were in...I never told you this because I assumed you knew, but you made me the man I am today. If it wasn’t for you, I’ll still be the same Teejayy from four yeas ago.”

Former teammate Fermin Silva Tweeted, “This just took everything out of me bro, like I can’t believe it still bra...”

This just took everything out of me bro like I can’t believe it still bra I’m gone miss you bro you always was G.V.O and had everybody laughing all the time like why this had to happen to you bro S.I.P @F15EMAN pic.twitter.com/ueNyr2BYy2 — SACKMASTER7️⃣ (@_SACKMASTER7) July 21, 2019

“Tragically, we lost a great young man in Emmanuel Lubin last night,” FIU head coach Butch Davis said. “He was a hard worker, great teammate and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU. His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these past two seasons. Our football program is mourning his loss and we will honor Emmanuel every day moving forward. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family. “