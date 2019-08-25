Broward County

Driver killed when his car gets struck by the train formerly known as Brightline, BSO says

A driver died in Pompano Beach Sunday when his car was smashed by a Virgin Trains USA train, Broward Sheriff’s Office said, in the same place a bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning.

The high speed train formerly known as Brightline was crossing near Northeast 33rd Street and North Dixie Highway, BSO said, when it hit the vehicle on the tracks around 11:27 a.m. Sunday.

The identify of the driver hasn’t been released yet.

“Investigators remind pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists to stop, look and listen when crossing railroad tracks,” BSO said. “When a train is approaching, never go around the lowered safety arms. Do not underestimate the speed of the train. It may be traveling faster and be closer than you think. Even if the train engineer sees you, he or she will not be able to stop in time.

“Experts say it could take up to a mile for a train to stop once the emergency brakes are applied.”

