Miami-Dade County
Two people possibly burned to death after an SUV rollover on Interstate 95, FHP says
A man and a woman died in Sunday’s first hours on Interstate 95 after a rollover crash trapped them in their SUV as it caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Their names have yet to be released. Interstate 95’s northbound express lanes remained closed as of 7:30 a.m.
FHP says preliminary investigation of the 3 a.m. crash indicates the driver of the Chevrolet SUV changed lanes to the left around the Northwest 95th Street exit of I-95. This put the SUV in the path of a BMW sedan, which hit the SUV.
“As a result, the Chevy overturned, landed on its roof and became fully engulfed in flames,” FHP said. “The driver of the Chevy (Adult Male) & passenger (Adult Female) became entrapped in the vehicle as it caught on fire. Both occupants died on scene inside of the vehicle.”
The BMW driver was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition remains unknown.
