A bicyclist tried to beat a Virgin train across the tracks. The train was faster

A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a Virgin USA train in Pompano Beach.

It happened in the 3300 block of North Dixie Highway on the Florida East Coast railroad tracks, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. A section of 33rd Street was briefly closed during the investigation.

Witnesses told deputies the man crossed the tracks — trying to beat the train — when he was struck. He died at the rail crossing.

An identity has not been released.

More than a dozen pedestrians have been killed by the trains, formerly known as Brightline, began test runs in South Florida in 2017. A man was also taken to the hospital as a trauma alert in June after he walked into the side of a train just north of the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

