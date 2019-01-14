Aventura - Sunny Isles

Brightline train hits person on the tracks in Aventura

By David J. Neal

January 14, 2019 03:21 PM

A Brightline train struck a person in Aventura on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were called to 20750 W. Dixie Hwy., but the likely fatality now puts it in the hands of Miami-Dade police, who said they had no details available yet.

The 3:40 p.m. Miami-to-West Palm Beach Brightline train has been canceled.

Eight people have been struck and killed by the high speed trains since 2017.

This breaking news story will be updated as more is learned.

