Brightline train stopped after a man hits it. You read that right

A man was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert patient after hitting a Brightline train Tuesday morning, according to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief Lori Williams said the man was “awake and speaking to staff” after walking into the side of a Brightline train just north of the Miami-Dade/Broward county line. No streets needed to be shut down, but the train was stopped for investigation of the incident.

“The conductor stated the man was staggering and kept coming as he was blowing the horn,” Williams said. “He did not get hit head-on. He walked into the side and bounced off.”

