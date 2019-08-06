Broward County

Hanging out on Hollywood beach? You might have to boil your water

How to properly boil water for safe drinking

Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. By
Up Next
Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. By

A Hollywood neighborhood is under a boil water advisory after a water main valve broke.

The city announced the precautionary advisory late Monday night as crews worked to repair the broken valve at Scott Street and A1A on Hollywood beach.

Those affected by the advisory live on the west side of AIA between New Mexico and Harding streets.

“With the repair completed, water testing is underway and those impacted will be advised when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted,” the city said in an emergency alert.

Residents in the affected area should boil the water for at least a minute, let it cool and then store it in a clean, disinfected container.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  