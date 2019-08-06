Broward County
Hanging out on Hollywood beach? You might have to boil your water
How to properly boil water for safe drinking
A Hollywood neighborhood is under a boil water advisory after a water main valve broke.
The city announced the precautionary advisory late Monday night as crews worked to repair the broken valve at Scott Street and A1A on Hollywood beach.
Those affected by the advisory live on the west side of AIA between New Mexico and Harding streets.
“With the repair completed, water testing is underway and those impacted will be advised when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted,” the city said in an emergency alert.
Residents in the affected area should boil the water for at least a minute, let it cool and then store it in a clean, disinfected container.
