Hanging out on Hollywood beach? You might have to boil your water

A Hollywood neighborhood is under a boil water advisory after a water main valve broke.

The city announced the precautionary advisory late Monday night as crews worked to repair the broken valve at Scott Street and A1A on Hollywood beach.

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for limited number of customers west of A1A between New Mexico & Harding Streets on barrier island due to water main valve break. Water service will be interrupted for several hours during repairs. Full restoration expected by 1A. pic.twitter.com/ws2ugposxa — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) August 6, 2019

Those affected by the advisory live on the west side of AIA between New Mexico and Harding streets.

“With the repair completed, water testing is underway and those impacted will be advised when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted,” the city said in an emergency alert.

Residents in the affected area should boil the water for at least a minute, let it cool and then store it in a clean, disinfected container.