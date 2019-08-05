If you live in this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, you don’t have to boil water anymore

Long lines to get water in Fort Lauderdale amid the 24-hour water crisis This is the line for water at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale amid the 24-hour water crisis caused by damaged water main. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is the line for water at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale amid the 24-hour water crisis caused by damaged water main.

The remaining precautionary boil water notice in Las Olas Isles was lifted Monday a little over a week after a water main break.

The City of Fort Lauderdale announced Monday morning that those in the following areas no longer need to boil their water before using it:

▪ South Gordon Road

▪ Hendricks Isle

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Mola Avenue

▪ Isle of Capri

▪ Bontona Avenue

▪ Coconut Isle

Precautionary boil water notice LIFTED for remaining streets in Las Olas Isles area. We thank our neighbors for their patience. Please call our 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000 or visit https://t.co/9UNmg1hAn7 for more information. pic.twitter.com/uu5ofn9D08 — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) August 5, 2019

The news comes about two weeks after a 42-inch raw water main break was broken by an FPL subcontractor in Fort Lauderdale and sent the city into a state of emergency with businesses, stores and residents without water for hours.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis released a statement earlier this week on social media, apologizing for the recent problems.

“I have asked staff to conduct a comprehensive review of our utilities to see what adjustments can be made to improve our procedures and operations moving forward so that we can avoid putting our neighbors in situations like this one in the future,” Trantalis said in a statement. “I have also asked them to hold contractors responsible if it can be shown their negligence led to damages to our utility system.”