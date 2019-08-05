Broward County
If you live in this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, you don’t have to boil water anymore
The remaining precautionary boil water notice in Las Olas Isles was lifted Monday a little over a week after a water main break.
The City of Fort Lauderdale announced Monday morning that those in the following areas no longer need to boil their water before using it:
▪ South Gordon Road
▪ Hendricks Isle
▪ Mola Avenue
▪ Isle of Capri
▪ Bontona Avenue
▪ Coconut Isle
The news comes about two weeks after a 42-inch raw water main break was broken by an FPL subcontractor in Fort Lauderdale and sent the city into a state of emergency with businesses, stores and residents without water for hours.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis released a statement earlier this week on social media, apologizing for the recent problems.
“I have asked staff to conduct a comprehensive review of our utilities to see what adjustments can be made to improve our procedures and operations moving forward so that we can avoid putting our neighbors in situations like this one in the future,” Trantalis said in a statement. “I have also asked them to hold contractors responsible if it can be shown their negligence led to damages to our utility system.”
