Boil water notice lifted for all of Fort Lauderdale. Oakland Park isn’t clear yet

Long lines to get water in Fort Lauderdale amid the 24-hour water crisis This is the line for water at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale amid the 24-hour water crisis caused by damaged water main.

A boil water notice was lifted Tuesday morning for additional Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods affected last week by a water outage from a broken pipe. On Sunday, the notice was lifted for the city of Fort Lauderdale and several surrounding municipalities.

“Bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink and for all other uses,” the city stated Tuesday morning.

The city of Oakland Park told its residents Tuesday two areas still must boil water: inside an area bounded by Andrews Avenue on the east, Interstate 95 on the west, Oakland Park Boulevard on the south and Northwest 38th Street to the north; and North Dixie Highway on the west, Cherry Creek on the east, the middle river canal on the south and Northeast 38th Street on the north.

The notice first went into effect Thursday after a patch repair to the 42-inch water main broken by FPL subcontractor Florida Communication Concepts Wednesday afternoon.

