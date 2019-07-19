Driver who struck a Miramar officer and escaped is now in police custody

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police have arrested the driver of a car that struck a Miramar police officer and then drove away early Friday morning.

Miramar police are withholding the name of the driver, charges and body camera footage until later Friday night.

At around 4:30 a.m., the officer was trying to pull over a car and lost track of it. Later, he found the car at a Publix shopping center in the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway and the driver was at a Chase ATM.

When the officer tried to confront the driver, he got back into his car and struck the officer.

The officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that didn’t threaten his life.

A Miramar officer was injured by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, near the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway. The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/H047fq0Dyj — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 19, 2019