Driver who struck a Miramar officer and escaped is now in police custody

Police have arrested the driver of a car that struck a Miramar police officer and then drove away early Friday morning.

Miramar police are withholding the name of the driver, charges and body camera footage until later Friday night.

At around 4:30 a.m., the officer was trying to pull over a car and lost track of it. Later, he found the car at a Publix shopping center in the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway and the driver was at a Chase ATM.

When the officer tried to confront the driver, he got back into his car and struck the officer.

The officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that didn’t threaten his life.

