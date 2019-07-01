Violent hit-and-run crash leaves one woman dead, man critically hurt, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a violent hit-and-run crash at a Hialeah intersection Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at East Fifth Avenue and 41st Street.

Police say a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s were in the “victim’s vehicle.” The woman died on the scene. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

The person in the other car, police say, ran from the crash scene and was taken into custody shortly after.

No other information was immediately available and none of the individuals had been identified.