Hundreds of jobs are open at Hard Rock’s giant guitar-shaped hotel. Here’s how to get one

The giant guitar in Hollywood is looking for workers again — this time it has room for 600.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is hosting a three-day job fair from July 7 to 9, according to the Hard Rock. This is the casino’s second job fair. The first one, which was hosted in June, attracted 2,500 applicants and resulted in more than 500 job offers.

We're just 1 week away from our 3-Day Job Fair on Sunday, July 7 - Tuesday, July 9 at Hard Rock Event Center! Offers will be made on the spot



Completed online application and a printed resume is required to be interviewed.



Apply NOW: https://t.co/ofWGBONfdh#BeIconic pic.twitter.com/auFHr1fYkP — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) June 30, 2019

The casino is hoping to fill more than 600 additional jobs in its new job fair. This would bring the total number of employees to 1,200 new full-time, part-time and on-call team members.

Here is what applicants, who are urged to dress for success, will need to bring:

▪ A hard copy of your résumé

▪ An unexpired ID

▪ Social Security Card

▪ Work Authorization (if required)

Positions are open in banquets, beverage, culinary, front office, housekeeping, pool operations, public space, restaurant outlets, security and stewarding.

A complete list of available positions can be viewed at the Seminole Careers website. Candidates must submit applications before the job fair by visiting the website or texting CASINO to 97211.

Check-in for the job fair will be noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7; 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8; and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Applicants will check in at the Hard Rock Event Center, located in the northwest corner of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL.

Candidates may participate in on-the-spot interviews and receive immediate job offers.

The new positions are the result of the $1.5 billion expansion of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which is set to open Oct. 24.





The guitar-shaped hotel will feature a concert venue, 3,000 slot machines, 193 table games and a 46-table poker room, plus 30 new restaurants, lounges and bars.