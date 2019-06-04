Looking for work? 1,200 jobs just opened up in a giant guitar

Hard Rock Guitar Hotel A look at the construction of the Hard Rock's new guitar shaped hotel, which is set to open in October 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the construction of the Hard Rock's new guitar shaped hotel, which is set to open in October 2019.

Would you like to work in a giant guitar hotel and casino?

Well, here is your chance. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood says it’s hiring 1,200 full-time, part-time and on-call workers.

The job fair is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hard Rock Event Center, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL.

Positions are open in banquets, beverage, cash operations, culinary, front desk, housekeeping, poker, pool operations, public space, restaurants, security, slots and stewarding.

Make sure to come prepared because offers will be made on the spot.

Here is what you will need to bring:

A hard copy of your resumé

An unexpired ID

Social Security Card

Work Authorization (if required)

All candidates must apply at the Seminole Careers website. Dress to impress.

The guitar-shaped hotel will open on Oct. 24 and will feature a concert venue, 3,000 slot machines, 193 table games and a 46-table poker room, plus 30 new restaurants lounges and bars.